Knox County Schools to allow summer workouts starting May 26

Knox County Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that summer workouts for high school student-athletes can start Tuesday, May 26.

East Tennessee playoff football: Quarterfinals 11/23/19

BREAKING — Knox Co Schools to allow summer workouts beginning May 26 pic.twitter.com/924DEJxolG — 5Star Preps (@5StarPreps) May 19, 2020

In a memo sent to parents, Superintendent Bob Thomas said, "all activities should follow public health recommendations during the respective phases, including social distancing.

The TSSAA is recommending that member schools follow the state and local government along with the CDC and local health department guidelines.

The news comes a day after other area schools began summer workouts. Alcoa started preparations on defending its state title on Monday, while Maryville returns to the field on Tuesday.