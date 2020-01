More than 40 Olympians are in Knoxville this weekend for the TYR Pro Swim Series.

It's a chance for over 500 swimmers from more than 40 countries to gear up for the Tokyo Games later this summer.

In addition to the 36 medal winners, Tennessee Aquatics has 64 swimmers competing in their home pool.

It's the second stop on the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series calendar, which makes future stops in Des Moines, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis.