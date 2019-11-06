Knoxville man teaching life lessons through volleyball

What started as a way for Bob Holmes to relieve back pain has turned into a way to touch the lives of more than six million kids throughout the last three decades.

"I always tell people I was always the last one picked picked for a team and that's why I play by myself," says Holmes.

A one-man wrecking crew, Bob has played over 20,000 games in more than 6,000 schools. He's even beaten some professional teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Toronto Blue Jays.

"When they find out I've played over 20,000 games it makes them realize he's gotta be doing this for something besides the game."

The game gives Holmes a way to talk to students about more difficult topics.

"When all the crowd is doing something that's not a good decision you can stand alone and make your own mind up not to wreck your own future. One person can make a difference and that's part of my message that I try to get across," said Holmes.

