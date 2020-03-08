LMU captures fifth SAC Tournament championship

Overcoming an 11-point first-half deficit the top-seeded Lincoln Memorial University men's basketball team found a way to pull out a gritty, 75-68 victory against second-seeded and 25th-ranked Queens University of Charlotte for the 2020 South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Men's Basketball Tournament title Sunday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina.

The second-ranked Railsplitters, despite being outrebounded by 15 (45-30), showed poise, determination and perseverance to claim their record-setting 32nd-straight win and further the longest winning streak among all levels of college hoops.

The 2020 SAC Tournament title is LMU's fifth in eight tries as the Railsplitters capture their fifth league tournament crown and 13th overall SAC championship in 10 years since the 2010-11 season. With the triumph, LMU improves to a remarkable 32-1 on the season while the Royals drop fall to 24-7.

Improving to an unblemished 20-0 in 2020, the Railsplitters forced 22 Queens turnovers and made a near season-high 13 steals for yet another outstanding defensive performance. Snapping the Royals' 10-game win streak and halting Queens' up-tempo offense, LMU held its SAC foe to just 34.9 percent (22-of-63) shooting from the floor and 8-for-24 (33.3%) from downtown.

Up Next…

The Railsplitters await the 2020 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship selection show, which takes place Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The selection show will be streamed live on NCAA.com. The 2020 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship bracket can be found here, with a printable bracket located here.

LMU is ranked No. 1 in the final regular season NCAA Division II Southeast Region poll. The top team in the region gains hosting responsibilities for the eight-team NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship, held Saturday-Tuesday, March 14-17.