Lady Vol softball splits Sunday games at Buccaneer Classic

No. 20 Tennessee recovered from a loss earlier in the day at the Buccaneer Classic with a late 9-3 win over Bowling Green to conclude a weekend marred by weather-related cancellations.

Sunday's doubleheader was originally scheduled for Saturday, but a snow-dusted diamond at Betty Basler Field and freezing temperatures kept the teams indoors and pushed games back a day.

UT (9-7) made sure that its return to the diamond would produce some positive results, even after a disappointing start, and found the plate four times in the top of the second inning to build a comfortable 4-1 lead over the Falcons. BGSU homered in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Vols added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings to add some insurance, before freshman Kiki Milloy (2-for-4) went home off the bat of classmate Madison Webber on a sac fly. Webber who started at first base finished with three RBI.

Senior Chelsea Seggern (2-for-3) led the way with two hits, one run and two RBI and added a stolen base to get the Lady Vols offense started. Eight different UT players found the plate against the Falcons.

Redshirt sophomore Samantha Bender earned her third win of the year behind a three-strikeout showing in a complete game effort. She gave up just three hits and three earned runs.

The Falcons posted a pair of late runs in the bottom of the seventh after starting the final half with back-to-back singles. However, the Lady Vols kept things from going awry to split the day.

Next Up

The Lady Vols conclude its time in Johnson City with a noon ET outing against Tennessee Tech before returning home for a midweek jaunt with Lipscomb.

Tennessee 3, ETSU 4

ETSU put the Lady Vols on their heels early rallying off a three-run frame in the bottom of the first inning. The Buccaneers have never scored more than three runs against UT heading into Sunday's outing, only reaching the mark on four other occasions in the now 20-game series.

The Lady Vols tied things up in the top of third after a sacrifice fly brought Amanda Ayala home, followed by a two-run long shot from sophomore catcher Ally Shipman, her first of the year.

Unfortunately, the Orange and White were unable to find the plate after leaving 10 runners on base, including leaving the bags full in the top of the seventh with just one out on the board.

The Bucs (6-10) capitalized off of it and walked it off on an RBI single to provide the final 4-3 margin.

Callie Turner picked up the loss after giving up five hits, four runs and three walks. She tossed six strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.

The loss clipped Tennessee's 100-game win streak over in-state opponents and is the first program loss to ETSU.

