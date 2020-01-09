Lady Vols dismantle Ole Miss 84-28

After holding the Lady Rebels to 14 points in the first half, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers won with a score of 84-28.

Rennia Davis poured in a game-high 17 points. It marked the 13th consecutive game the junior has scored in double figures.

Including last year, she has hit 10 or more points in 26 of her past 27 games.

The Lady Vols held Ole Miss to just 19% shooting, allowing the Rebels to hit just 10 field goals Thursday night.

Tennessee out-rebounded Ole Miss 56-23.

