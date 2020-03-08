Lady Vols dominate Stanford 5-0, in finale of Tennessee Invitational

A career day from sophomore catcher Ally Shipman and complete game shutout in the circle from freshman Callie Turner pushed the Tennessee softball team past Stanford, 5-0, on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium to close out the Tennessee Invitational.

Turner's performance was the first complete game shutout of her young Tennessee career. She routinely pitched to contact, allowing her defense to put in work behind her, giving up just four hits and a walk on an efficient 82 pitches.

The Lady Vols (14-8) offense went to work early, putting a run across in three of the first four innings, tattooing the Cardinal (22-4) for seven hits in those same four innings.

Shipman strung together a career-high four hits with two extra-base-hits, putting a double into the gap in right centerfield in the third and going yard for her second homer of the season to put UT up 3-0 in the fourth.

Senior outfielder Cailin Hannon (2-for-4) was huge for the Orange & White, tallying RBI's in the first and third to put UT up early, along with a third in the seventh inning to add insurance to the Lady Vols advantage.

The victory was Tennessee's first shutout of 2020 and its third consecutive win of the weekend.

Shipman Stays Hot

Ally Shipman was hot throughout the Tennessee Invitational, tallying 12 hits in 16 at-bats for a .750 average, recording 3+ hits in three of her five outings. She also concluded the weekend with four extra-base-hits and six RBIs.

Up Next

Tennessee returns to action for a midweek matchup with North Carolina inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. First pitch on Tuesday night is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU.