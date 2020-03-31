Lady Vols guard Jazmine Massengill enters transfer portal

Tennessee sophomore guard Jazmine Massengill announced Tuesday she's entered the transfer portal.

The Chattanooga native started in 30 of 31 games this past season and averaged 6.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

"After praying and receiving support from my family, I've made the most difficult decision and decided to put my name in the transfer portal. I truly appreciate my teammates and the coaching staff for their support and allowing me to do what is in my best interest. I'm also thankful to Tennessee for allowing me to play for such a prestige basketball program in front of an amazing group of fans," Massengill said in a note posted to Twitter.