Lady Vols pick up 2021 commit from Alabama

Updated: Sat 6:06 PM, May 23, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Kellie Harper picked up her third commitment of the 2021 cycle Saturday afternoon.

Four-star forward Sara Puckett made her verbal decision official on Twitter.

Puckett was selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's 6A First-Team All-State roster the last two seasons.

The 6'2" Muscle Shoals product joins forward Karoline Striplin and Kaiya Wynn, a 6'0" guard from Nashville in the class of 2021. Puckett is ranked as the 62nd-best player in the class and the No. 11 forward, according to ESPNW.

