Lady Vols pick up 2021 commit from Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Kellie Harper picked up her third commitment of the 2021 cycle Saturday afternoon.
Four-star forward Sara Puckett made her verbal decision official on Twitter.
So excited and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Tennessee !!! #goladyvols ������ pic.twitter.com/vPoEbDivY9— Sara Puckett (@SaraPuckett13) May 23, 2020
Puckett was selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's 6A First-Team All-State roster the last two seasons.
The 6'2" Muscle Shoals product joins forward Karoline Striplin and Kaiya Wynn, a 6'0" guard from Nashville in the class of 2021. Puckett is ranked as the 62nd-best player in the class and the No. 11 forward, according to ESPNW.
