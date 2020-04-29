Lady Vols share virtual 'high-fives' from home

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 9:34 PM, Apr 29, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Technology has helped people to feel more connected to one another during quarantine.

Although the Lady Vol basketball team can't be on campus together, they took time Wednesday to share 'high-fives' from their hometowns all over the world.

"We may not all be on Rocky Top but no matter where we are, we're family," text read at the beginning of the video.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus