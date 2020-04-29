Lady Vols share virtual 'high-fives' from home

Technology has helped people to feel more connected to one another during quarantine.

Although the Lady Vol basketball team can't be on campus together, they took time Wednesday to share 'high-fives' from their hometowns all over the world.

Our Lady Vols are all over the world, but a high five can connect us all! pic.twitter.com/RWZSMkHnAC — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) April 29, 2020

"We may not all be on Rocky Top but no matter where we are, we're family," text read at the beginning of the video.