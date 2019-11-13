Lady Vols sign pair of four-star guards

The Tennessee women's basketball program has received signed National Letters of Intent from a pair of four-star perimeter players during the early signing period, head coach Kellie Harper announced on Wednesday.

Tess Darby, from Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Tennessee, announced her commitment to UT back on Oct. 18. The six-foot-one guard/forward made it official by sending in her paperwork on Wednesday.

After reaching a decision and alerting the UT coaching staff of her intentions this week, six-foot guard Destiny Salary of Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, Ark., also sealed the deal on the first day of the signing period. Both players visited campus the weekend of Oct. 10-12.

Salary is ranked as a four-star guard by both espnW HoopGurlz and ProspectsNation.com. She is the No. 59-rated overall player and the No. 17 guard, according to HoopGurlz. ProspectsNation.com has Salary rated No. 92 overall and No. 20 among guards.

She was a USA Today All-Arkansas Second Team selection in 2019 and earned Class 5A all-state in 2019 and Class 6A all-state in 2017.

"Destiny is an athletic and high-energy guard," Harper said. "She is aggressive getting to the basket and defending the ball. Destiny has a magnetic personality that will be great for our team and Tennessee fans."

Darby, meanwhile, earned four stars from ProspectsNation.com. She is rated as the No. 33 guard and the No. 144 player overall. She is listed as a three-star by espnW HoopGurlz, ranking as the No. 29 guard in the class.

Among her awards, Darby has been chosen TSWA Class A all-state the past three seasons. She won a state championship in 2018 and was Class A finalist for Miss Tennessee Basketball that season.

"Tess is a skilled and competitive wing," Harper said. "She is a terrific shooter and has a high basketball IQ. As a native Tennessean, Tess has a great appreciation of what it means to be part of our university and the Lady Vol program.

"Both Tess and Destiny are really good people, and we are excited to be adding them to the Lady Vol family."

Darby and Salary are the first high school signees of the Harper era. The Lady Vols added their first player of the Harper era in May when Knoxville native and Northwest Florida State College standout Jaiden McCoy enrolled at UT.