Lady Vols travel to Auburn for final regular season game

Tennessee (19-9, 9-6 SEC) closes out the regular season on the road, taking on the Auburn Tigers (10-16, 4-11 SEC) in their Senior Day game on Sunday afternoon at Auburn Arena. Tip-off is slated for 2:05 p.m. CT (3:05 ET).

This will mark the first meeting of 2019-20 between the Lady Vols and AU, who stand tied for fifth and in 12th, respectively, in the SEC standings entering the final game of the regular season.

The Big Orange women have bounced back from the roughest part of their schedule to emerge victorious in their last two games and equal last season's final victory total. On Sunday, they'll try to post the program's 43rd 20-win season in the past 44 years and put themselves into more secure position for a 39th berth in the NCAA Tournament.

UT currently would receive the No. 7 seed for next week's conference tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., but there is a possibility to move up a spot. With a win, Tennessee would climb to 10-6 and move past the loser of the Arkansas (9-6) vs. LSU (9-6) game into the No. 6 seed and face the winner of the game between the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds. UT's first SEC Tournament game would be at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET next Thursday in Greenville. A loss vs. Auburn, and the Lady Vols would remain the seven seed and face the No. 10 team at 6 p.m. next Thursday.