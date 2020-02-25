Legends football camp set to serve East Tennessee youths

The Legends of Tennessee Football Camps has

successfully transition from operating for-profit football camps serving children in the state of Tennessee into an organization with nonprofit status allowing it to raise funds through charitable and philanthropic gifts.

An official launch event will be held on February 27, 2020 at the Tennessee Tap House in Knoxville, TN. This inaugural Sips and Cigars event will feature flights of premium blended Tennessee whiskey by Cylk Cozart, acclaimed actor and Knoxville resident, premium hand rolled cigars imported by Legends Cigar Company and will boast VFL greats and a Cigar 101: The Art of Selecting, Cutting, Lighting and Enjoying Cigars experience. Advanced seating is available for

$50 with all proceeds used to fund future camps.

Expanding operations from 9 one-day camps and a single three-day camp, the 2020 season will now hold one-day camps in 12 cities throughout Tennessee and culminate in a three-day camp

in Kodak, Tennessee. They are also in talks with other municipalities to host new two-day camps. Camp dates and registration for the 2020 season are now open and parents can go to the

website for details at www.utlegendsfootball.com. The Legends of Tennessee aims to deliver an elite camp experience to over 1000 boys and girls ages 6-14 in the following cities.

March 7th - Jackson TN

March 8th - Paris TN

April 4th - Nashville, TN

Legends of Tennessee Football Camps has operated for the last 8 years providing children ages 6-14 years an elite football camp experience coached by former University of Tennessee

football greats for a fee. The new nonprofit organization will enable them to expand its services to disadvantage and vulnerable youth throughout the state of Tennessee, who could otherwise

not afford to attend.

Founded by Jabari “Train” Davis and Chris Treece, VFLs and friends, both men played football for the University of Tennessee. Davis and Treece have recruited other VFL heroes to join them

in bringing elite instruction on an array of football fundamentals including proper technique, offensive and defensive drills, foot placement, agility, and proper head placement for tackling.

In addition, the camps and clinics will focus on healthy nutrition, strong academics and leadership to ensure participants succeed off the field as well.

“We believe that children learn the fundamentals of life at an early age through our unique and

carefully executed Legends of Tennessee Football Camps and Clinics,” says Chris Treece, who played for the Volunteers from 1986-1989. “It was a leap of faith to bring our vision and passion

for the game into building an impactful nonprofit that can serve thousands of kids all over Tennessee.”

Jabari Davis, UT Volunteer star running back from 2001-2004, will serve as CEO and President while Treece will serve as Vice President and Executive Camp Director. Both men have expanded the ranks of Vol luminaries to include Tony Robinson, Eric Westmoreland, Fred

White, Herman Lathers, Troy Fleming, Jayson Swain, Cedric Houston, Andre Lott, Aaron Hayden, Terry Fair, Leonard Little, Cam Sutton, and Billy Ratliff among other notable names. Combined, the coaching staff has over 30 years of football knowledge at the D1 collegiate and professional level.