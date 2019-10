Gatlinburg-Pittman moved up a spot in this week's poll, and Catholic found its way back into the poll after a win over Brentwood Academy on national television.

South Doyle dropped out of the poll after a loss to Seymour on Friday.

See this week's poll below:

1. MARYVILLE (32)

2. ALCOA (28)

3. CENTRAL (22)

4. WEST (20)

5. POWELL (18)

6. ANDERSON CO. (10)

7. GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (8)

8. LOUDON, CATHOLIC (3)

*The rankings are based on a voting composite.