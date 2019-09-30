Local High School Football Rankings (9/29/19)

With all the teams in last week's poll winning on Friday, there was very little movement in the rankings this week.

The one change was South Doyle moving back into the Top 8. The Cherokees received votes last week, but were the first team out.

This week, South Doyle is tied with Gatlinburg-Pittman at No. 8.

See the full rankings below:

1. MARYVILLE (32)

2. ALCOA (28)

3. WEST (21)

3. CENTRAL (21)

5. POWELL (18)

6. ANDERSON CO. (11)

7. LOUDON (5)

8. GATLINBURG-PITTMAN, SOUTH DOYLE (4)