Central dropped two spots in this week's poll after a loss to Gibbs on Friday.

South Doyle lost to Powell, but moved up from No. 8 to No. 7.

The final regular season poll of the year is below:

1. MARYVILLE (32)

2. ALCOA (28)

3. POWELL (24)

4. WEST (20)

5. ANDERSON CO. (16)

6. LOUDON (10)

7. SOUTH DOYLE (7)

8. CENTRAL (5)

RV: GREENBACK (2)