Local softball players hold virtual game of catch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- With their high school seasons put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, a few local high school softball players got together for a virtual catch.
for the love of the game #GGTG— kay (@kaylankcole) March 22, 2020
Kaylan Cole, a Vol softball signee from The King's Academy, reached out to some friends from other schools to see how they've been handling being out of school. The group - made up of players and coaches from Halls, Jefferson County, Morristown East and other districts - started talking more and decided to make a Tik Tok to try to help cheer people up.