Randy Lambert to be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

Former Maryville College head basketball coach Randy Lambert will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame later this summer.

The Blount County native wrapped up his 39th year at the helm of the Scots program last March. A 1972 Maryville High School graduate, Lambert went on to become a four-year starter at Maryville College where he finished with 1,489 career points and is still listed as the 8th-leading scorer in MC basketball history.

“I was a very average high school basketball player, but I played for some great coaches. Bill Phillips, Jim Campbell and Don Story taught me the fundamentals of basketball and demonstrated their love of working with young people, which helped me develop my passion for coaching,” Lambert said.

After earning his bachelor's degree in 1976, Lambert completed his master's degree in Physical Education from the University of Tennessee and took a position as a traveling gym teacher for the Knoxville City Schools.

While working at a University of Kentucky summer basketball camp in 1980, Lambert got a call from Maryville College and replaced Knoxville's own Rick Byrd as the head basketball coach. At just 25-years-old, Lambert became the youngest head coach in the NCAA.

Lambert also served as MC’s athletic director from 1985 to 2008. “The college has been very good to me and my family. I am hoping I can have an impact on preparing for the needs of the next generation of student-athletes. I really believe in our mission. We are giving our students the life lessons that are necessary to be productive citizens,” Lambert adds.

Some of Lambert's career highlights are listed below:

· 20 trips to the NCAA Division III tournament

· 3 Sweet Sixteen appearances

· 20 twenty-win seasons

· 722-325 overall record (.689 winning percentage)

· Eighth coach in D-III to win over 700 games

· 42nd all-time in wins in NCAA Basketball history

· 4th coach in all divisions in NCAA to win all 700 games at his Alma mater

· Coached 42 All-conference players and five All-Americans

