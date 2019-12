Maryville forced three Ravenwood turnovers and and held the Raptors offense in check all night long en route to a 42-21 win in the 6A state championship game.

The Rebels jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and never looked back, racking up 373 yards of total offense against a Ravenwood squad that was only giving up an average of eight points per game over the last half of the season.