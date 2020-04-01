Maryville's Denae Fritz commits to Belmont

Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Maryville junior guard Denae Fritz announced Wednesday she's given her verbal commitment to play for Belmont University.

The TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist led the Rebels to a 30-5 record and the state tournament.

Belmont is coming off a regular season Ohio Valley Conference title in which it dropped just two conference games.

 
