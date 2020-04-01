Maryville's Denae Fritz commits to Belmont

Maryville junior guard Denae Fritz announced Wednesday she's given her verbal commitment to play for Belmont University.

The TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist led the Rebels to a 30-5 record and the state tournament.

Thank you to my family and friends for being with me through all of my recruiting process!Thank you to all the college coaches that showed interest in me over the years. With this being said I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Belmont University💙❤️✍🏼#AG2G pic.twitter.com/hlhT0BLBOw — Denae Fritz (@denaefritz23_) April 1, 2020

Belmont is coming off a regular season Ohio Valley Conference title in which it dropped just two conference games.