McMinn Co. embracing underdog role vs. Maryville

McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle is trying to keep his undefeated team humble entering Friday's road game against Maryville.

"Most of the time when you line us up across the field from the other team we're playing and do the eye test we're the underdog anyway," said Cagle.

He's trying to keep his Cherokees loose as they take on the undefeated Rebels.

"This is our 100th year playing football and this is the 2nd time we've been 8-0 at this point in the year so it doesn't come around much so don't overlook it, just have fun in the moment and make sure you don't forget that."

Friday's showdown is a game some think is the biggest in McMinn program history, but Cagle isn't convinced.

"I don't know about that. There's been some big games in the history of McMinn County. It's a fun game. It's exciting for our town, for our kids, for our school. It's maybe one of the biggest games we've played in several years here."

Cagle had one final message for fans who think McMinn County doesn't stand a chance.

"As long as that coin is flipped and that clock is running then you've got an opportunity to win and we're going to go up there with the chance to win in our hearts and see where we can go from there."