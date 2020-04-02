NASCAR puts the breaks on Next Gen car

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world. NASCAR has delayed the debut of its next generation stock car that was scheduled to hit the track next season.

The car will now be delayed until 2022 because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed development. The Next Gen project has been years in the works as an industry-wide collaboration to cut costs and improve competition.

Here's the statement from NASCAR on the decision:

“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022. The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.” – John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation