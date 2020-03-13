NCAA agrees to grant extra eligibility to spring sports athletes

The NCAA Friday announced it has agreed to grant eligibility relief to student athletes affected by spring sports cancellations.

NCAA branding on a football, Photo Date: 7/22/2011 / Cropped Photo: Tom Woodward / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The NCAA Thursday afternoon cancelled remaining winter sports championships - including the men's and women's basketball tournaments - and all upcoming spring sports seasons.

"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the NCAA said in a statement. "Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with the NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."

College athletics are just one arm of the sports world that's been affected by coronavirus. Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, and high school sports across the country have been cancelled or postponed.