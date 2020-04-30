Nation's top 2021 linebacker commits to Tennessee

The country's top-ranked outside linebacker in the class of 2021 is headed to Knoxville.

Terrence Lewis, a four-star linebacker from Hollywood, Florida announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Roll with us or Get rolled OVER

Eat with us or Get ATE !��#GBO�� pic.twitter.com/2SeK03t0Hu — Terrence Not Terrance�� (@Terrence21Lewis) April 30, 2020

The Vols have been busy on the recruiting trail, tallying three high-profile commitments last week.

Lewis released a list of his top six schools in early April that included LSU, Alabama, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

The 6'1" defender was committed to Florida from January to mid-April, when he re-opened his recruitment.