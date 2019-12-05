Nigel Warrior recognized as PFF College All-America Honorable Mention

Tennessee senior defensive back Nigel Warrior was named a PFF College All-America Honorable Mention earlier this week.

The Georgia native has been the leader of the Vols' secondary this year and has been one of the major reasons for UT's impressive turnaround on defense during the second half of the season.

Warrior is tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions (14th nationally) and ranks second on the team with 68 tackles. He also has two tackles for loss and a team-high seven pass breakups.

A 2019 Preseason All-SEC Third Team selection by the league's coaches, Warrior was also named to the PFF College All-SEC Second Team earlier this week, joining teammates Jauan Jennings, Trey Smith and Brent Cimaglia. Marquez Callaway and Darrell Taylor were both honorable mention selections, as well.

Warrior was named to the PFF College SEC Defensive Team of the Week three times this season and was also named to the PFF College National Team of the Week following his performance in a 45-0 shutout victory over Chattanooga on Sept. 14.

The PFF College All-America teams can be found HERE.