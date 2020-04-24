Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins drafted 33rd overall by Cincinnati

Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins is headed up I-75 to begin his NFL career with the Bengals.

The Clemson wide receiver finished his three-year career with 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns. Higgins' 27 career receiving touchdowns is tied for the most in school history with four-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins.

Higgins was a dominant product at Oak Ridge High School, winning the Tennessee class 5A Mr. Football award as a junior and senior. Higgins played his way to second-team USA Today All-American honors and ranked as one of the top 20 recruits in the country. His talents transferred to the hardwood, as he was a finalist for Tennessee's Mr. Basketball award as a junior.