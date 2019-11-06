Ohio St, LSU, Alabama, Penn St top CFP rankings

Ohio State is the top team in the first College Football Playoffs rankings of the season.

LSU, Alabama and Penn State round out the top four as chosen by the 13-person selection committee that will release four more sets of rankings before the final one comes out on Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee's initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff's five-year history.

Defending-champion Clemson is fifth, followed by Georgia, Oregon and Utah. Oklahoma and Florida round out the top 10.