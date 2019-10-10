Pigeon Forge picks up first win over Northview Academy

Pigeon Forge picked up its first win over the season Thursday night over Northview Academy 28-8.

The Tigers scored on the first drive of the game to go ahead 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Northview responded with a 70-plus yard read option by quarterback Johnny Webster to put the Cougars ahead 8-6.

Pigeon Forge came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders in the 3rd quarter. The Cougars scored the final 22 points on the way to the team's first win of the season.

Pigeon Forge heads back on the road next week to take on Austin-East. The Roadrunners handed Gatlinburg-Pittman its first loss of the season on Rivalry Thursday.