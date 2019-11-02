Playoff scenarios settled in final week of regular season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Plenty of playoff implications were ironed out across East Tennessee Friday night in the final week of the regular season.
Farragut jumped to second in 6A Region 1 with a come-from-behind win over Jefferson County and Bearden's double-digit win over Science Hill. The Bulldogs finished third in the region after starting the year 0-5. Both wins knock Hardin Valley out of playoff contention.
In the 5A ranks, Powell and West had the top two seeds locked down in Region 3. Not guaranteed a spot at the table to begin the night, Fulton came flying into the playoff picture with a tight win over Oak Ridge, 27-26. The Falcons finish 3rd to push the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish.
Central's loss to Gibbs didn't move the needle much in terms of playoff positioning. The Bobcats got some help from down the road - thanks to some tiebreakers, Halls' win over Seymour locked Central into the two seed (South-Doyle was locked in as region champion to start the night).
Loudon wrapped up its perfect 10-0 season with a road victory over Red Bank to claim the 3A Region 3 crown.
Gatlinburg-Pittman's win over Kingston propelled the Highlanders to third in the region. The Yellowjackets finish fourth.
On the private school scene, there was a possibility Knoxville Catholic would miss out on the dance after a 1-3 conference record headed into the final week of the regular season. The Irish took care of business and got some help along the way to sneak in as a four seed in the AAA East Region.
Three teams were vying for the AA East crown headed into Friday night. Grace put up a 50-burger on Boyd Buchanan and got help from CAK's win over Webb to win the Region. With the win, the Warriors finish fourth in the Region.
King's Academy was locked into 2nd in the Single-A East Region.
--------------------------------
ALL OTHER SCORES
-------------------------------
Alcoa 21, Dobyns-Bennett 6
Anderson County 55, Sequoyah 13
Austin-East 44, Northview Academy 0
BGA 17, Lipscomb Academy 14
Baylor 28, Brentwood Academy 17
Bearden 31, Science Hill 20
Beech 41, Hillwood 13
Berea, Ky. 42, Jellico 14
Blackman 49, Cookeville 7
Bledsoe County 40, Tellico Plains 6
Brainerd 38, McMinn Central 36
Brentwood 24, Centennial 19
Brighton 17, Memphis Overton 13
CAK 24, Knoxville Webb 14
CPA 35, Franklin Road Academy 21
Cane Ridge 41, LaVergne 0
Chattanooga Christian 50, Silverdale Baptist Academy 36
Cheatham County 14, Harpeth 12
Chuckey-Doak 8, West Greene 6
Claiborne County 37, North Greene 0
Clarksville 42, West Creek 0
Clarksville NE 56, Antioch 6
Clay County 48, Red Boiling Springs 0
Cleveland 17, Ooltewah 14
Clinton 37, Karns 13
Cloudland 20, Sullivan North 14, OT
Collierville 36, Bartlett 35
Collinwood 26, Wayne County 20
Columbia Academy 38, Fayette Academy 29
Cordova 13, Arlington 10
Cornersville 33, Zion Christian Academy 22
Covington 37, McNairy Central 27
Crockett County 41, Dyersburg 0
DCA 57, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 13
Daniel Boone 45, Cherokee 20
Davidson Academy 52, Jackson Christian 19
DeKalb County 41, Cumberland County 6
Dresden 40, Humboldt 6
Dyer County 54, Kenwood 0
ECS 49, FACS 6
Eagleville 26, Loretto 14
East Hamilton 23, Howard 0
East Nashville Literature 63, RePublic 0
East Ridge 36, Hixson 20
Elizabethton 37, Sullivan Central 0
Ensworth 33, McCallie 29
Fairley 28, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 6
Fairview 42, Stewart County 6
Farragut 39, Jefferson County 34
Fayette Ware 46, Craigmont 6
Fayetteville 43, Sale Creek 13
Franklin 39, Dickson County 0
Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 12
Gallatin 49, Glencliff 6
Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Kingston 21
Gibbs 28, Knoxville Central 17
Goodpasture 27, White County 11
Grace Baptist 29, Grace Christian - Franklin 12
Grace Christian 50, Boyd Buchanan 7
Grainger 24, Union County 20
Greenback 66, Oakdale 0
Greeneville 55, Sullivan East 14
Hampton 53, Cosby 0
Hardin County 41, Liberty Magnet 6
Haywood County 49, Obion County 16
Hendersonville 41, Mt. Juliet 14
Henry County 45, Clarksville NW 0
Hillsboro 14, Hunters Lane 7
Houston 50, Southwind 45
Houston County 28, Hickman County 21
Huntland 24, Richland 7
Jackson North Side 42, Jackson South Side 21
Jo Byrns 46, Pickett County 0
Kirby 34, Ridgeway 16
Knoxville Catholic 38, Father Ryan 28
Knoxville Fulton 27, Oak Ridge 26
Knoxville Halls 42, Seymour 13
Knoxville Hardin Valley 63, Morristown West 14
Knoxville West 42, Campbell County 7
Lake County 32, Ripley 0
Lausanne Collegiate 20, St. George's 0
Lebanon 17, Rossview 10
Lewis County 21, Forrest 7
Lexington 40, Chester County 0
Livingston Academy 42, Macon County 6
Loudon 24, Red Bank 7
MBA 10, CBHS 7
MUS 22, Briarcrest 16
Manassas 14, Hillcrest 0
Marshall County 30, Nolensville 14
Maryville 66, Heritage 14
McEwen 36, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 3
McGavock 40, Nashville Overton 0
McKenzie 28, Adamsville 7
McMinn County 44, Bradley Central 34
Meigs County 63, Wartburg Central 6
Melrose 40, Hamilton 6
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 24, Memphis East 14
Middle Tennessee Christian 48, Bell Buckle 12
Milan 46, Westview 28
Millington 31, Bolton 6
Monterey 28, Gordonsville 21
Morristown East 28, David Crockett 27
Mt. Pleasant 47, Moore County 28
Munford 45, Kingsbury 6
Nashville Christian 45, Trinity Christian Academy 21
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 10, Harding Academy 7
Oakland 49, Warren County 14
Oliver Springs 34, Midway 7
Page 35, Franklin County 21
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, Giles County 11
Perry County 56, Middleton 40
Pope John Paul II 28, St. Benedict 8
Powell 15, South Doyle 12
Raleigh Egypt 36, Sheffield 12
Ravenwood 40, Independence 14
Rhea County 68, Marion County 20
Riverdale 31, Coffee County 0
Rockwood 35, Cumberland Gap 7
Scott County 16, Pigeon Forge 7
Scotts Hill 34, East Hickman 14
Sevier County 43, Knoxville Carter 28
Shelbyville 22, Columbia 13
Siegel 45, Rockvale 27
Smith County 16, Stone Memorial 13
Smith County 59, Grundy County 8
Smyrna 24, Stewarts Creek 21
Soddy Daisy 28, Walker Valley 21
South Fulton 54, Gleason 8
South Gibson 42, Bolivar Central 8
South Greene 25, Happy Valley 6
South Pittsburg 56, Copper Basin 18
Spring Hill 19, Lawrence County 16
Springfield 14, Creek Wood 7
Stratford 57, Whites Creek 8
Summertown 54, Community 6
Summit 35, Lincoln County 0
Sweetwater 30, Signal Mountain 27, OT
Sycamore 47, Camden Central 22
Tennessee 42, Sullivan South 7
Trousdale County 42, Jackson County 20
Tullahoma 35, Maplewood 0
Tyner Academy 56, Polk County 3
Unaka 30, Sunbright 12
Unicoi County 34, Johnson County 0
Union City 30, Halls 0
University-Jackson 43, Clarksville Academy 14
Upperman 44, Sequatchie County 20
Volunteer 35, Cocke County 12
Watertown 56, East Robertson 20
Waverly Central 21, Riverside 10
West Carroll 8, Greenfield 0
Westmoreland 37, Cascade 0
White House 29, Greenbrier 0
White House-Heritage 20, Montgomery Central 13
White Station 20, Germantown 18
Whitehaven 17, Memphis Central 0
Whitwell 50, Lookout Valley 0
William Blount 42, Lenoir City 0
Wilson Central 36, Station Camp 7
York Institute 15, Cannon County 8