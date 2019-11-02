Playoff scenarios settled in final week of regular season

Plenty of playoff implications were ironed out across East Tennessee Friday night in the final week of the regular season.

Farragut jumped to second in 6A Region 1 with a come-from-behind win over Jefferson County and Bearden's double-digit win over Science Hill. The Bulldogs finished third in the region after starting the year 0-5. Both wins knock Hardin Valley out of playoff contention.

In the 5A ranks, Powell and West had the top two seeds locked down in Region 3. Not guaranteed a spot at the table to begin the night, Fulton came flying into the playoff picture with a tight win over Oak Ridge, 27-26. The Falcons finish 3rd to push the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish.

Central's loss to Gibbs didn't move the needle much in terms of playoff positioning. The Bobcats got some help from down the road - thanks to some tiebreakers, Halls' win over Seymour locked Central into the two seed (South-Doyle was locked in as region champion to start the night).

Loudon wrapped up its perfect 10-0 season with a road victory over Red Bank to claim the 3A Region 3 crown.

Gatlinburg-Pittman's win over Kingston propelled the Highlanders to third in the region. The Yellowjackets finish fourth.

On the private school scene, there was a possibility Knoxville Catholic would miss out on the dance after a 1-3 conference record headed into the final week of the regular season. The Irish took care of business and got some help along the way to sneak in as a four seed in the AAA East Region.

Three teams were vying for the AA East crown headed into Friday night. Grace put up a 50-burger on Boyd Buchanan and got help from CAK's win over Webb to win the Region. With the win, the Warriors finish fourth in the Region.

King's Academy was locked into 2nd in the Single-A East Region.

--------------------------------

ALL OTHER SCORES

-------------------------------

Alcoa 21, Dobyns-Bennett 6

Anderson County 55, Sequoyah 13

Austin-East 44, Northview Academy 0

BGA 17, Lipscomb Academy 14

Baylor 28, Brentwood Academy 17

Bearden 31, Science Hill 20

Beech 41, Hillwood 13

Berea, Ky. 42, Jellico 14

Blackman 49, Cookeville 7

Bledsoe County 40, Tellico Plains 6

Brainerd 38, McMinn Central 36

Brentwood 24, Centennial 19

Brighton 17, Memphis Overton 13

CAK 24, Knoxville Webb 14

CPA 35, Franklin Road Academy 21

Cane Ridge 41, LaVergne 0

Chattanooga Christian 50, Silverdale Baptist Academy 36

Cheatham County 14, Harpeth 12

Chuckey-Doak 8, West Greene 6

Claiborne County 37, North Greene 0

Clarksville 42, West Creek 0

Clarksville NE 56, Antioch 6

Clay County 48, Red Boiling Springs 0

Cleveland 17, Ooltewah 14

Clinton 37, Karns 13

Cloudland 20, Sullivan North 14, OT

Collierville 36, Bartlett 35

Collinwood 26, Wayne County 20

Columbia Academy 38, Fayette Academy 29

Cordova 13, Arlington 10

Cornersville 33, Zion Christian Academy 22

Covington 37, McNairy Central 27

Crockett County 41, Dyersburg 0

DCA 57, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 13

Daniel Boone 45, Cherokee 20

Davidson Academy 52, Jackson Christian 19

DeKalb County 41, Cumberland County 6

Dresden 40, Humboldt 6

Dyer County 54, Kenwood 0

ECS 49, FACS 6

Eagleville 26, Loretto 14

East Hamilton 23, Howard 0

East Nashville Literature 63, RePublic 0

East Ridge 36, Hixson 20

Elizabethton 37, Sullivan Central 0

Ensworth 33, McCallie 29

Fairley 28, Memphis Academy (MAHS) 6

Fairview 42, Stewart County 6

Farragut 39, Jefferson County 34

Fayette Ware 46, Craigmont 6

Fayetteville 43, Sale Creek 13

Franklin 39, Dickson County 0

Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 12

Gallatin 49, Glencliff 6

Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Kingston 21

Gibbs 28, Knoxville Central 17

Goodpasture 27, White County 11

Grace Baptist 29, Grace Christian - Franklin 12

Grace Christian 50, Boyd Buchanan 7

Grainger 24, Union County 20

Greenback 66, Oakdale 0

Greeneville 55, Sullivan East 14

Hampton 53, Cosby 0

Hardin County 41, Liberty Magnet 6

Haywood County 49, Obion County 16

Hendersonville 41, Mt. Juliet 14

Henry County 45, Clarksville NW 0

Hillsboro 14, Hunters Lane 7

Houston 50, Southwind 45

Houston County 28, Hickman County 21

Huntland 24, Richland 7

Jackson North Side 42, Jackson South Side 21

Jo Byrns 46, Pickett County 0

Kirby 34, Ridgeway 16

Knoxville Catholic 38, Father Ryan 28

Knoxville Fulton 27, Oak Ridge 26

Knoxville Halls 42, Seymour 13

Knoxville Hardin Valley 63, Morristown West 14

Knoxville West 42, Campbell County 7

Lake County 32, Ripley 0

Lausanne Collegiate 20, St. George's 0

Lebanon 17, Rossview 10

Lewis County 21, Forrest 7

Lexington 40, Chester County 0

Livingston Academy 42, Macon County 6

Loudon 24, Red Bank 7

MBA 10, CBHS 7

MUS 22, Briarcrest 16

Manassas 14, Hillcrest 0

Marshall County 30, Nolensville 14

Maryville 66, Heritage 14

McEwen 36, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 3

McGavock 40, Nashville Overton 0

McKenzie 28, Adamsville 7

McMinn County 44, Bradley Central 34

Meigs County 63, Wartburg Central 6

Melrose 40, Hamilton 6

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 24, Memphis East 14

Middle Tennessee Christian 48, Bell Buckle 12

Milan 46, Westview 28

Millington 31, Bolton 6

Monterey 28, Gordonsville 21

Morristown East 28, David Crockett 27

Mt. Pleasant 47, Moore County 28

Munford 45, Kingsbury 6

Nashville Christian 45, Trinity Christian Academy 21

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 10, Harding Academy 7

Oakland 49, Warren County 14

Oliver Springs 34, Midway 7

Page 35, Franklin County 21

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 28, Giles County 11

Perry County 56, Middleton 40

Pope John Paul II 28, St. Benedict 8

Powell 15, South Doyle 12

Raleigh Egypt 36, Sheffield 12

Ravenwood 40, Independence 14

Rhea County 68, Marion County 20

Riverdale 31, Coffee County 0

Rockwood 35, Cumberland Gap 7

Scott County 16, Pigeon Forge 7

Scotts Hill 34, East Hickman 14

Sevier County 43, Knoxville Carter 28

Shelbyville 22, Columbia 13

Siegel 45, Rockvale 27

Smith County 16, Stone Memorial 13

Smith County 59, Grundy County 8

Smyrna 24, Stewarts Creek 21

Soddy Daisy 28, Walker Valley 21

South Fulton 54, Gleason 8

South Gibson 42, Bolivar Central 8

South Greene 25, Happy Valley 6

South Pittsburg 56, Copper Basin 18

Spring Hill 19, Lawrence County 16

Springfield 14, Creek Wood 7

Stratford 57, Whites Creek 8

Summertown 54, Community 6

Summit 35, Lincoln County 0

Sweetwater 30, Signal Mountain 27, OT

Sycamore 47, Camden Central 22

Tennessee 42, Sullivan South 7

Trousdale County 42, Jackson County 20

Tullahoma 35, Maplewood 0

Tyner Academy 56, Polk County 3

Unaka 30, Sunbright 12

Unicoi County 34, Johnson County 0

Union City 30, Halls 0

University-Jackson 43, Clarksville Academy 14

Upperman 44, Sequatchie County 20

Volunteer 35, Cocke County 12

Watertown 56, East Robertson 20

Waverly Central 21, Riverside 10

West Carroll 8, Greenfield 0

Westmoreland 37, Cascade 0

White House 29, Greenbrier 0

White House-Heritage 20, Montgomery Central 13

White Station 20, Germantown 18

Whitehaven 17, Memphis Central 0

Whitwell 50, Lookout Valley 0

William Blount 42, Lenoir City 0

Wilson Central 36, Station Camp 7

York Institute 15, Cannon County 8