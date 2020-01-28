Oak Ridge comeback falls short against Powell

Powell stymied a late Oak Ridge comeback to steal a win on the road Tuesday night, 57-54.

The loss was the Wildcats' first district defeat of the season. It was a revenge spot for the Panthers - who fell to Oak Ridge on their home court just three weeks ago.

Powells' Reagan Trumm hit a three-pointer to put Powell up by 12 points with a little more than seven minutes to play. Oak Ridge mounted an improbable comeback thanks to Bri Dunbar's three fourth quarter three-pointers.

