Powell's Trumm hits 3-point milestone

Powell senior guard Bailey Trumm pulled off a career milestone last week that most high school basketball players only dream about.

The Appalachian State signee connected on her 300th 3-pointer early this season.

Trumm says she remembers hitting the 1,000 point mark her junior year but didn't realize she hit No. 300 until after the fact.

"I didn't know there was a certain number but when I figured it out and how big it was and it's pretty cool to know. 300 is a pretty cool thing to do," said Trumm.

Appalachian State offered Trumm a scholarship just after her freshman season. It didn't take her long after to choose the Mountaineers.

"Right after my sophomore year I committed cause I knew it was where I wanted to go and I love the coaches, love the team, love the location and I just want to go somewhere where I can help them win and I just knew it was the right fit," said Trumm.

The senior hit two more three-pointers Tuesday night vs. Campbell County. Teammate Savanna Parker poured in a game-high 20 points in the Panthers' 54-41 win.