RIVALRY THURSDAY: Austin-East beats 7th-ranked Gatlinburg-Pittman

Gatlinburg-Pittman, ranked No. 7 in this week's Varsity All Access poll, stumbled on Thursday night, for the first time this season.

Austin-East beat the Highlanders 32-17 on Thursday night, marking the first loss of the season for GP.

Austin-East has now won five of its last six games, after starting the season 0-2.

Austin-East has had the upper-hand against Gatlinburg-Pittman over the last several seasons, beating the Highlanders by an average of 27 points in the last three regular season matchups.

The Roadrunners also beat the Highlanders last year in the playoffs, by 48 points.

