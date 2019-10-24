RIVALRY THURSDAY: last-second touchdown helps keep Powell undefeated

Powell quarterback Walker Trusley hit receiver Tyler Kirkess with 15 seconds on the clock to give the Panthers the go-ahead touchdown over Oak Ridge on Rivalry Thursday.

Powell came into the game as the No. 3 team in the state and with an opportunity to win a region championship on senior night.

Oak Ridge took an early lead on an 87-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter before Powell tied things right back up on a Baylor Hughes 57-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats went up 21-7 in the 2nd half but Trusley led the Panthers on three straight scoring drives to down Oak Ridge.

For extensive coverage of East Tennessee high school football, follow the Varsity All Access Twitter Page!