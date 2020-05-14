Racing returns to Bristol in final weekend of May

On Thursday, NASCAR released its next wave of rescheduled races on the 2020 schedule, locking in the next five Cup Series races.

Races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway – all tracks which saw their races postponed due to the coronavirus, and all tracks within driving distance of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based shops – complete the schedule through June 21.

All rescheduled events will be held without fans in attendance as restrictions and safeguards related to the coronavirus pandemic remain in effect.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

The full list of rescheduled races announced Thursday:

Date Track Series Distance Network Start

Sat., May 30 Bristol Xfinity 160 miles FS1 3:30 p.m. ET

Sun., May 31 Bristol Cup 266 miles FS1 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 miles FS1 1 p.m. ET

Sat., June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 miles FOX 4:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles FOX 3 p.m. ET

Wed., June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles FS1 7 p.m. ET

Sat., June 13 Homestead Gander Trucks 201 miles FS1 12:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 13 Homestead Xfinity 250 miles FOX 3:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 14 Homestead Xfinity 250 miles FS1 Noon ET

Sun., June 14 Homestead Cup 400 miles FOX 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat., June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 miles FS1 2 p.m. ET

Sat., June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 miles FS1 5:30 p.m. ET

Sun., June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles FOX 3 p.m. ET

NASCAR officials continue to collaborate with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at the above events. All races will be strictly tailored, in every way, to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Event procedures will be significantly modified in accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations — including hosting one-day shows at the above tracks, which are all within driving distance of North Carolina race shops to minimize travel and time spent in a community.

Other adjustments include mandating the use of protective equipment, health screenings for all individuals before entering the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the event.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.