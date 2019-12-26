Reggie White, Peyton Manning land on all-time All-America list

Two Tennessee football standouts landed on ESPN's All-Time All-America team Thursday morning.

Reggie White and Peyton Manning were named to the first and second team respectively. ESPN has been celebrating the 150th season of college football with numerous documentaries and all-time lists. The All-Time All-American list is comprised of a First Team and a Second Team, with 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, a kicker, a punter and an all-purpose player on both teams.

White donned the orange and white as a defensive lineman from 1980-83 and holds the program's single-season record with 15 sacks. White became a consensus All-American, SEC Player of the Year and a Lombardi Award finalist during his senior season after registering 100 tackles, 15 sacks, nine tackles for loss and an interception.

The Chattanooga native went on to become one of the most decorated players in NFL history as well. White retired as the all-time sacks leader with 198 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002, two years before his passing in 2004. He was posthumously elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2006.

Manning quarterbacked the Vols from 1994-97 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy his senior season after leading Tennessee to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Orange Bowl. The New Orleans native finished the year with 3,819 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes, both single-season program records.

Manning started 45 games, winning 39 and finishing in the top eight in Heisman voting during each of his final three seasons with Tennessee before being selected the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He was also a consensus All-American in 1997, and earned the Maxwell Award and Campbell Trophy. Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2017 class.

Both White and Manning went on to become Super Bowl champions as well (White with the Green Bay Packers and Manning twice, once with the Indianapolis Colts and once with the Denver Broncos). Tennessee has retired White's No. 92 and Manning's No. 16 jerseys.

