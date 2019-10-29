Rennia Davis earns first-team All-SEC preseason honors

University of Tennessee Lady Vols forward Rennia Davis was named to the SEC Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason All-SEC First Team.

Davis was one of eight players chosen for preseason all-league first honors.

The Lady Vol star earned All-SEC Second Team honors as a sophomore and was a preseason All-SEC Second Team choice in early Oct.

Rennia is also on the 20-player Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List.

The 6'2" Florida native led UT in scoring (14.9), rebounding (7.7) and free throw percentage (.865) in her second season.

Davis ranked No. 1 in the SEC in free throw percentage, No. 8 in rebounding and No. 12 in scoring a year ago.

Davis is tied for No. 5 all-time by a UT sophomore and is the ninth-best for a second-year performer at Tennessee.

During her sophomore season, Davis had the sixth most double-doubles by an active player in the SEC with nine total.

The Lady Vols were 19-13 overall and 7-9 in SEC play last year. This year, UT enters the season with new head coach Kellie Harper.

