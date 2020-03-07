Rick Barnes shares thoughts on possible NIT berth

With Tennessee's at-large NCAA Tournament bubble all but burst after an 85-63 loss to Auburn, head coach Rick Barnes was asked if his team would accept a bid to play in the National Invitation Tournament.

Without hesitation, the fifth-year head coach said the Vols would accept an invitation to play at least one more game this year.

"No doubt, I think this team needs to play as much as we possibly can."

The Vols open up SEC Tournament action as the No. 8 seed Thursday at 1 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.