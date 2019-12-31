Rocky Top Recap: Gator Bowl Day Three

The Vols helped bring in the New Year by heading out to a facility in Jacksonville that's scheduled to open in Knoxville.

Tennessee began their Tuesday at TopGolf - a venue that features fun and competitive golf games. Whether you're an

experienced player or a beginner, it's an experience that's a whole lot of fun - as we found out Tuesday morning.

"It's awesome, it's good for us to come out here and bond and grow a little closer. We all love each other, it's a good event to have and just hang out with the boys," said quarterback J.T. Shrout.

"Me and bunch of the kickers were super excited. The other guys not so much, but it was good," continued Shrout.

"Well Brandon [Johnson] had a good hit. We were trying to talk him through it - telling him about bending your knees and clenching your booty and just swing," said senior wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

The Vols closed off practice to the media Tuesday in preparation for the 75th-annual Gator Bowl Thursday when Tennessee takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.