SEC allows virtual meetings and instruction between coaches and players

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 29, 2014 - The team celebrates with the Power T logo flag after the away game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics
By  | 
Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- The Southeastern Conference on Friday walked back guidelines preventing virtual interaction between players and coaches while campuses are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The SEC forbade football programs from meeting online two weeks ago to make sure some teams were given any kind of competitive advantage.

According to CBS Sports, the SEC sent a memo to all 14 member institutions to - beginning Monday - allow virtual meetings using applications like Zoom and FaceTime. Each program will be limited to just two hours of instruction per week.

The SEC allowed strength and conditioning workouts do be shared with players digitally the last two weeks but coaches and staff aren't allowed to watch those workouts.

 