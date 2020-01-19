SEC announces 9th annual 'We back Pat' week

The 9th annual 'We Back Pat' week helps bring awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation whose mission is to help in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

During home basketball games, January 19-26, SEC member institutions will support the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Various efforts will be made to inform and bring awareness to the foundation.

The foundation was launched in 2011 by Summitt herself, following her Alzheimer's type of dementia diagnosis at age 59.

