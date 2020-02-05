Signing Day: Where are area athletes headed?

Wed 4:24 PM, Feb 05, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Here's a glimpse of where some East Tennessee athletes plan on spending their next four years:

AUSTIN-EAST FOOTBALL

TREY FOSTER - ETSU

BEARDEN FOOTBALL

GAVIN CAMPBELL - ETSU
ANDREW KREGEL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE
KENNETH PARKER-SMITH - UNION COLLEGE

BEARDEN BASEBALL

JACOB BALSLEY - SDSU
PATRICK BOLES - GEORGETOWN COLLEGE
BRADEN CALDWELL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE
BRANDON LEJUNE - CLEVELAND STATE

CAK

LUKE ETHERTON - OLE MISS TRACK AND FIELD
ZANDER TONKIN - ELON UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL
JOSH WHITAKER - CARSON NEWMAN TRACK AND FIELD

CATHOLIC FOOTBALL

PAXTON ROBERTSON - WESTERN CAROLINA

BRYCE NICELY - AUSTIN PEAY

FARRAGUT

ALEC KEATHLEY - UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON FOOTBALL
AKOIYEA JOHNSON - UNION COLLEGE FOOTBALL
GAVIN WILKINSON - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS FOOTBALL
COLIN ROSS - DUKE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL
BRENNA BROCK - OHIO STATE DANCE
BAILEY MYERS - UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOFTBALL
SARAH WALKER - SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SWIMMING

GRACE CHRISTIAN

B.J. MARABLE - UNC-ASHEVILLE BASKETBALL

GREENBACK FOOTBALL

HAZEN CARLETON - MARYVILLE
JOSIAH MILLSAPS - MARYVILLE
HOLDEN WILLIS - USF

HVA FOOTBALL

DEVEN JONES - TENNESSEE

KELTON GUNN - FURMAN

MARYVILLE FOOTBALL

A.J. DAVIS - UAB
ASHTON MAPLES - TENNESSEE TECH
TOMMY LEDFORD - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

SOUTH-DOYLE FOOTBALL

NATE ADEBAYO - MOREHEAD STATE
MICHAEL POTTER - MOREHEAD STATE
JORDUN WILSON - MOREHEAD STATE
DAMION BRABSON - UNION COLLEGE
MASON BRANG - CARSON NEWMAN
SANTANA CURTIS - AIR FORCE
MOHAMED SANOE - AUSTIN PEAY

WEST FOOTBALL

OMARIAN WRIGHT - LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE
TYRELL RAGLAND - CARSON NEWMAN
TYRECE EDWARDS - MTSU
DREW FRANCIS - MTSU

WEBB FOOTBALL

GRISSIM ANDERSON

 