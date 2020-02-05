Signing Day: Where are area athletes headed?

Here's a glimpse of where some East Tennessee athletes plan on spending their next four years:

AUSTIN-EAST FOOTBALL

TREY FOSTER - ETSU

BEARDEN FOOTBALL

GAVIN CAMPBELL - ETSU

ANDREW KREGEL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE

KENNETH PARKER-SMITH - UNION COLLEGE

Congratulations to @GavinCampbell38 @kregel21 and @KennethPsmith1 on signing with their respective colleges this morning. Good luck to these great Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/WNNXdnKfmp — Bearden Football (@BeardenFB) February 5, 2020

BEARDEN BASEBALL

JACOB BALSLEY - SDSU

PATRICK BOLES - GEORGETOWN COLLEGE

BRADEN CALDWELL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE

BRANDON LEJUNE - CLEVELAND STATE

4 Bearden Bulldogs Baseball Players Signed College Scholarship Papers today at BHS! ⚾️

With Head Coach John Rice (L to R) are signees Jacob Balsley (San Diego State), Brandon LeJeune (Cleveland State), Patrick Boles (Georgetown College), & Braden Caldwell (Maryville College) �� pic.twitter.com/2VeXxvbnmw — jack tate (@coachtatebhs) February 5, 2020

CAK

LUKE ETHERTON - OLE MISS TRACK AND FIELD

ZANDER TONKIN - ELON UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

JOSH WHITAKER - CARSON NEWMAN TRACK AND FIELD

CATHOLIC FOOTBALL

PAXTON ROBERTSON - WESTERN CAROLINA

BRYCE NICELY - AUSTIN PEAY

FARRAGUT

ALEC KEATHLEY - UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON FOOTBALL

AKOIYEA JOHNSON - UNION COLLEGE FOOTBALL

GAVIN WILKINSON - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS FOOTBALL

COLIN ROSS - DUKE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

BRENNA BROCK - OHIO STATE DANCE

BAILEY MYERS - UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOFTBALL

SARAH WALKER - SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SWIMMING

Seven Admirals make their college dreams come true this morning, including four @FarragutFB players pic.twitter.com/rct4BRWZR4 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020

GRACE CHRISTIAN

B.J. MARABLE - UNC-ASHEVILLE BASKETBALL

GREENBACK FOOTBALL

HAZEN CARLETON - MARYVILLE

JOSIAH MILLSAPS - MARYVILLE

HOLDEN WILLIS - USF

Packed house at @GBCherokees to check out @iamholdenwillis (USF), Hazen Carleton (Maryville) and Josiah Millsaps (Maryville) sign on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/OSUJZGSkvx — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020

HVA FOOTBALL

DEVEN JONES - TENNESSEE

Excited to say that I have committed to the University of Tennessee⚪️�� #GoVols pic.twitter.com/ya77R8VPkH — Deven Jones (@Devenbruh) February 5, 2020

KELTON GUNN - FURMAN

MARYVILLE FOOTBALL

A.J. DAVIS - UAB

ASHTON MAPLES - TENNESSEE TECH

TOMMY LEDFORD - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

Two-time state champs Ashton Maples (Tennessee Tech) and Tommy Ledford (Univ. of the Cumberlands) sign on to play football at the next level. pic.twitter.com/lw1vmyZals — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020

SOUTH-DOYLE FOOTBALL

NATE ADEBAYO - MOREHEAD STATE

MICHAEL POTTER - MOREHEAD STATE

JORDUN WILSON - MOREHEAD STATE

DAMION BRABSON - UNION COLLEGE

MASON BRANG - CARSON NEWMAN

SANTANA CURTIS - AIR FORCE

MOHAMED SANOE - AUSTIN PEAY

What a blessing it’s been for our team to cheer on these guys this season.



They feel like family to us & we couldn’t be more excited for them.



We love y’all & can’t wait to see the amazing things these guys will do in the years to come!#OneTribe #RYG@MSUEaglesFB @AF_Football pic.twitter.com/Zu7DTpnnzS — SDHS Cheerleading (@SouthDoyleCheer) February 5, 2020

WEST FOOTBALL

OMARIAN WRIGHT - LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE

TYRELL RAGLAND - CARSON NEWMAN

TYRECE EDWARDS - MTSU

DREW FRANCIS - MTSU

WEBB FOOTBALL

GRISSIM ANDERSON