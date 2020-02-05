Signing Day: Where are area athletes headed?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Here's a glimpse of where some East Tennessee athletes plan on spending their next four years:
AUSTIN-EAST FOOTBALL
TREY FOSTER - ETSU
Let’s ride ‼️ #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/gr1BUNXxrR— Trey Foster (@esb_trey) February 5, 2020
BEARDEN FOOTBALL
GAVIN CAMPBELL - ETSU
ANDREW KREGEL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE
KENNETH PARKER-SMITH - UNION COLLEGE
Congratulations to @GavinCampbell38 @kregel21 and @KennethPsmith1 on signing with their respective colleges this morning. Good luck to these great Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/WNNXdnKfmp— Bearden Football (@BeardenFB) February 5, 2020
BEARDEN BASEBALL
JACOB BALSLEY - SDSU
PATRICK BOLES - GEORGETOWN COLLEGE
BRADEN CALDWELL - MARYVILLE COLLEGE
BRANDON LEJUNE - CLEVELAND STATE
4 Bearden Bulldogs Baseball Players Signed College Scholarship Papers today at BHS! ⚾️— jack tate (@coachtatebhs) February 5, 2020
With Head Coach John Rice (L to R) are signees Jacob Balsley (San Diego State), Brandon LeJeune (Cleveland State), Patrick Boles (Georgetown College), & Braden Caldwell (Maryville College) �� pic.twitter.com/2VeXxvbnmw
CAK
LUKE ETHERTON - OLE MISS TRACK AND FIELD
ZANDER TONKIN - ELON UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL
JOSH WHITAKER - CARSON NEWMAN TRACK AND FIELD
3 CAK student-athletes signed to play at the collegiate level today! Luke Etherton @OleMissRebels, track and field, Zander Tonkin @elonuniversity, football, Josh Whitaker @carsonnewman, track and field! They’ll be on @wbir & @wvlt in the @farragutpress1 #signingday2020 Congrats! pic.twitter.com/RQkWeU6BFY— CAK Warriors (@cakwarriors) February 5, 2020
CATHOLIC FOOTBALL
PAXTON ROBERTSON - WESTERN CAROLINA
Congrats @paxtonrobertso1 on signing with @CatamountsFB #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/nct0Z8Di4o— KCHS Irish Football (@KCIrishFootball) February 5, 2020
BRYCE NICELY - AUSTIN PEAY
Congrats @nicely92 on signing with @GovsFB #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/nisEbaJqTa— KCHS Irish Football (@KCIrishFootball) February 5, 2020
FARRAGUT
ALEC KEATHLEY - UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON FOOTBALL
AKOIYEA JOHNSON - UNION COLLEGE FOOTBALL
GAVIN WILKINSON - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS FOOTBALL
COLIN ROSS - DUKE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL
BRENNA BROCK - OHIO STATE DANCE
BAILEY MYERS - UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOFTBALL
SARAH WALKER - SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SWIMMING
Seven Admirals make their college dreams come true this morning, including four @FarragutFB players pic.twitter.com/rct4BRWZR4— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020
GRACE CHRISTIAN
B.J. MARABLE - UNC-ASHEVILLE BASKETBALL
Bulldog Nation, please help us welcome @bders12 to the Bulldog Family!! ��— Asheville Basketball (@UNCAvlMBB) November 19, 2019
�� https://t.co/Y7GSeHbcPM#IWWD #KeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/cl4c7OofS4
GREENBACK FOOTBALL
HAZEN CARLETON - MARYVILLE
JOSIAH MILLSAPS - MARYVILLE
HOLDEN WILLIS - USF
Packed house at @GBCherokees to check out @iamholdenwillis (USF), Hazen Carleton (Maryville) and Josiah Millsaps (Maryville) sign on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/OSUJZGSkvx— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020
HVA FOOTBALL
DEVEN JONES - TENNESSEE
Excited to say that I have committed to the University of Tennessee⚪️�� #GoVols pic.twitter.com/ya77R8VPkH— Deven Jones (@Devenbruh) February 5, 2020
KELTON GUNN - FURMAN
Welcome to the #FurmanFamily, Kelton Gunn (@keltongunn7) #DiamondSea20n pic.twitter.com/KR8mOgvBJ4— Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) February 5, 2020
MARYVILLE FOOTBALL
A.J. DAVIS - UAB
ASHTON MAPLES - TENNESSEE TECH
TOMMY LEDFORD - UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS
Two-time state champs Ashton Maples (Tennessee Tech) and Tommy Ledford (Univ. of the Cumberlands) sign on to play football at the next level. pic.twitter.com/lw1vmyZals— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 5, 2020
SOUTH-DOYLE FOOTBALL
NATE ADEBAYO - MOREHEAD STATE
MICHAEL POTTER - MOREHEAD STATE
JORDUN WILSON - MOREHEAD STATE
DAMION BRABSON - UNION COLLEGE
MASON BRANG - CARSON NEWMAN
SANTANA CURTIS - AIR FORCE
MOHAMED SANOE - AUSTIN PEAY
What a blessing it’s been for our team to cheer on these guys this season.— SDHS Cheerleading (@SouthDoyleCheer) February 5, 2020
They feel like family to us & we couldn’t be more excited for them.
We love y’all & can’t wait to see the amazing things these guys will do in the years to come!#OneTribe #RYG@MSUEaglesFB @AF_Football pic.twitter.com/Zu7DTpnnzS
WEST FOOTBALL
OMARIAN WRIGHT - LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE
TYRELL RAGLAND - CARSON NEWMAN
TYRECE EDWARDS - MTSU
DREW FRANCIS - MTSU
So proud of these 5 young men. They all signed athletic scholarships today. Who will be next? ������@sebastianlahe@ojwright12 @tyrell_ragland @DrewFrancis1015 @edwardstyrece13 pic.twitter.com/IH2RyqLcIY— Lamar Brown (@LamarBrown15) February 5, 2020
WEBB FOOTBALL
GRISSIM ANDERSON
I am excited to announce my commitment to play football at Duke University. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping achieve my goals ��⚪️��#bluedevils #DukeGang pic.twitter.com/8LknXC6duk— Grissim Anderson (@AndersonGrissim) February 3, 2020