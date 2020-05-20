South-Doyle's Clark Duncan to be inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

South-Doyle High School football coach and athletic director Clark Duncan will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame later this summer.

An All-American defensive back at Unicoi County in 1976, Duncan also set school records as a member of the track and field team. Duncan re-wrote the Blue Devil record books in 1977, setting bests in the long jump, 100, 220 and 440 meters, along with the 120 meter hurdles and the decathlon.

Duncan stuck with football when heading to college, as part of Johnny Majors' first recruiting class at the University of Tennessee. The four-year starter earned first-team all-SEC and second team all-America honors his freshman year.

Duncan's coaching career began just a few miles north of Neyland Stadium, as an assistant football coach and head softball coach at Fulton High School. After a five-year stint on Broadway, Duncan accepted his first head football coaching position at Powell High School in 1986. His impact was felt almost immediately as he turned an 0-10 Panthers team around to an 11-1 squad in just five years' time.

After 17 years at Powell, Duncan made his way across the Tennessee River to South-Doyle where he took over as head football coach and athletic director, and was recognized as the 2014 Athletic Director of the Year.

