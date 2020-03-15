Sullivan South's first state tournament in school history cut short

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- The coronavirus has ended thousands of seasons for tens of thousands of student athletes across the country. We keep hearing the heartbreaking details of different teams seasons - like Sullivan South up in Kingsport.

The Rebels beat Alcoa to go to the state tournament for the first time in the school's 40 year history. Just a few days later, the TSSAA canceled the boys tournament.

The school is set to close next year as the district consolidates high schools.

 
