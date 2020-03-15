Sullivan South's first state tournament in school history cut short

The coronavirus has ended thousands of seasons for tens of thousands of student athletes across the country. We keep hearing the heartbreaking details of different teams seasons - like Sullivan South up in Kingsport.

This is Sullivan South from Kingsport Tennessee. We made the basketball state tournament for the first time in the 40 year school history. The school is set to close next year. The state is canceling the tournament. These kids and this school will never get to enjoy going pic.twitter.com/2RqkZPs8KT — Michael McMeans (@MichaelPMcMeans) March 13, 2020

The Rebels beat Alcoa to go to the state tournament for the first time in the school's 40 year history. Just a few days later, the TSSAA canceled the boys tournament.

The school is set to close next year as the district consolidates high schools.