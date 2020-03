The TSSAA announced Wednesday the postponement of the Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony.

The event was scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18th at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

"It is our hope that we will be able to have this event sometime this fall. We are working with the hotel in hopes to secure a date and will make an announcement when a new date is finalized," a press release read.