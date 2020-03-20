Tennessee Takes Top Honors for Combined Hoops Attendance

Alright vol fans, give yourselves a big hand! Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling arena for men's and women's basketball

games this pas season than any other school in the country.

Nearly 600-thousand fans attended a total of 33 games inside TBA this year.Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next closest school. Other national leaders in combined hoops attendance were Kentucky (443,725), Louisville (428,069), Iowa State (401,953) and Indiana (370,069).

In terms of average home attendance, the Tennessee men ranked fourth nationally for the second straight year (18,990), while UT's women climbed one spot to sixth in the country (8,645).

Congrats Vol fans, you're national champs!