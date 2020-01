The Tennessee Titans will take on the New England Patriots in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The game will air on WVLT.

If the Titans win, they would play the Baltimore Ravens next Saturday, January 11. That game will also air on WVLT.

