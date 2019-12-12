Tennessee and Memphis renew rivalry Saturday

The 19th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns from its nine-day break to take on the 13th-ranked Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Saturday's game against Memphis will be the 27th meeting between the programs and the second matchup in the series' current three-game contract. The Vols hold a 15-11 edge in the series. This will be just the second matchup during which both schools will be ranked inside the AP top 25.

A Tennessee victory would give head coach Rick Barnes his 700th career coaching victory and would leave him just four wins shy of 100 victories during his tenure at UT. A Big Orange win would also extend the nation's longest active home win streak to 32 games.