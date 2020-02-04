Tennessee baseball releases television and broadcast schedule

The Southeastern Conference, in conjunction with ESPN released its national television broadcast schedule for the 2020 baseball season on Tuesday.

Tennessee will have 10 of its games featured on national television broadcasts this season. Eight of the 10 televised games will be featured on the SEC Network, while the other two will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The slate consists of four home games and six road contests. The remaining 33 home games are all scheduled to be streamed online via the WatchESPN app. All SEC home games that are not scheduled for television broadcasts will be streamed via the SEC Network + digital platform on the WatchESPN app.

UT's first televised game of the season will be on March 21 against defending national champion Vanderbilt. That game, along with the series finale versus the Commodores on March 22 will be aired on the SEC Network.

Other home games featuring national TV broadcasts include matchups against LSU (March 26 on ESPNU) and Alabama State (April 8 on SEC Network).

The Vols will also have six SEC road games televised, starting with their April 4 contest at Missouri on the SEC Network. UT will have two games of its series at Alabama televised (April 11 – SEC Network, April 12 – ESPNU) as well as the entire series at Georgia (April 23-25 – SEC Network).

Each of Tennessee's conference road games not aired on television will be streamed online via the SEC Network + digital platform.