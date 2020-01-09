Tennessee football players check out Jay Hardy at basketball game

Cooper Mays just can't seem to stay away from his alma mater.

The Vols' early enrollee has already begun classes on Rocky Top but rounded up some of his new teammates Wednesday to check out a basketball game at Knoxville Catholic.

The Irish were hosting McCallie School and Auburn commit Jay Hardy. The 4-star prospect committed to the Tigers in November but didn't sign during the early signing period from December 18th-20th.

Rivals ranks Hardy as the top 2020 prospect in the state and remains a huge target for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee moving forward.