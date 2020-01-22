Tennessee outfielder Soularie tabbed preseason First Team All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- D1Baseball.com named Tennessee junior outfielder Alerick Soularie to its 2020 Preseason First Team All-America team.
Wednesday's news marks the second preseason All-America honor for the Houston native. Perfect Game named Soularie a preseason third team All-American.
Reigning national champion Vanderbilt leads college baseball with four players on D1Baseball's All-America teams.
Soularie led the Vols in batting average (.357), slugging percentage (.602), OBP (.466) and runs scored (52).
Tennessee opens its 2020 campaign at home on Feb. 14 against Western Illinois.